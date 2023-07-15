Wallace is thinking about leaving position of defense minister of Great Britain, - Times

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is considering resigning from his post and leaving politics entirely in the autumn.

This was written by The Times, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to the publication, in the autumn, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to reformat his team in an attempt to reboot the government before the next election.

The Times writes that Wallace believes his time as defense secretary is coming to an end, and he is considering leaving the government.

Read more: Wallace on Ukraine’s "lack of gratitude": Information was distorted, I will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary

One of the reasons for this is that the British prime minister failed to convince US President Joe Biden and other leaders that Wallace should become the next NATO secretary general.

This made some of his colleagues question whether he wanted to stay in politics.

The article emphasizes that Wallace is considering retiring from politics entirely. He remains a supporter of Sunak and the government, and his decision is not related to the current difficulties of the Conservative Party.

Also read: UK announces new aid package for Ukraine

"This reshuffle is about the future, and Rishi is presenting a fresh team to the public ahead of the elections. Ben is probably not going to run for election, so it's time for him to step down," a government source told the newspaper.

The most likely successor to Wallace as head of the British Ministry of Defence is Chief Secretary of the Treasury John Glen.

Also read: Wallace compared Shoigu and Gerasimov to a famous comedian duo: "These are exactly the people you want to see in leadership positions"

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and former Foreign Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan are also considered possible successors.