Cherevaty about situation in Bakhmut direction: defense forces are pressuring enemy on flanks, 15 skirmishes per day, more than 70 occupiers have been destroyed

During the day in the Bakhmut direction, the Russian invaders shelled the positions of the Defense Forces 408 times, 15 clashes took place.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Bakhmut direction remains the direction where the initiative rests with our Defense Forces. On the northern and southern flanks, our units are pressing the enemy, storming his positions. Therefore, the enemy resisted, shelled our positions 408 times during this day, carried out an air raid. In total, 15 skirmishes took place in this direction during the day, in which 77 occupiers were killed, 172 were wounded, and two were captured. Two tanks, IFV, seven guns, two self-propelled artillery installations, "Strela-10" anti-aircraft missile system, anti-tank missile system, and one drone were also destroyed," Cherevaty said.

He also noted that a general portrait of the Russian army can be drawn from the Russian prisoners of war: not very educated, poorly equipped, from not the highest social strata, with very weak motivation.