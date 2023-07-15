ENG
Enemy shelled village in Kharkiv region, man was killed, 1 person was wounded, - RMA

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. The Russians have just shelled the village of Kolodiazne, Kupiansk district. Unfortunately, a 33-year-old civilian man was killed. Another man was injured. Emergency services are currently working on the spot," the head of the region informs.

