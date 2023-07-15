ENG
Last day, marines destroyed 9 invaders,IFV, kamikaze drone, and cache of ammunition. INFOGRAPHICS

росія,техніка

The servicemen of the military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Navy of the AFU.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 occupiers, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone, and 1 ammunition storage," the message says.

