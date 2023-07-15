Resident of Kherson died while trying to disassemble ammunition on his own, - RMA
A resident of Kherson died when he tried to disassemble the ammunition on his own.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the 59-year-old man probably sprayed the projectile in his garage. It detonated, as a result of which the native of Kherson received injuries incompatible with life.
Prokudin also reminds that demining territories is the work of professionals who know how to safely resolve such situations.
"Therefore, if you see explosives, do not risk it, but contact the rescuers or the police," the head of the region emphasizes.
