The FSB of the Russian Federation together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation allegedly prevented the preparation of the murder of the editor-in-chief of "Russia Today" and RT Margarita Simonyan by the Ukrainian special services.

In addition, the murder of Ksenia Sobchak was planned. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"Neo-Nazis from the Paragraph-88 group were detained in Moscow and the Ryazan region, who were carrying out intelligence on the work and residence addresses of Simonyan and Sobchak. A Kalashnikov assault rifle with cartridges, rubber batons, knives, knuckle dusters and handcuffs were seized from the detainees," the message reads. .

According to the FSB, the detainees claim that they were preparing assassination attempts allegedly on the instructions of the SSU for a reward of 1.5 million rubles for each murder.

Watch more: Russian Investigative Committee publishes footage of interrogation of suspect in Prilepin bombing. VIDEO