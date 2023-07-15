Serbia will deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine to overcome consequences of Kakhovka HPP explosion

The Government of Serbia allocated humanitarian aid to Ukraine to overcome the humanitarian disaster in the Kherson region after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to RTS.

The new tranche includes, in particular, goods and medicines from the Republican Directorate of Commodity Reserves and goods from the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration.

A decision was also made to provide temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine who suffered as a result of the disaster in the Kherson region.

Read more: Serbia has not and will not sell weapons to Ukraine or Russia, - Minister of Defense Vucevic

In addition, the government of Serbia decided to organize a sports rehabilitation camp for the youth and children's teams of the "Dynamo" Football Academy from Kyiv. Belgrade allocated funds for accommodation, food, training and football matches.

We will remind, Serbia still refuses to introduce sanctions against Russia.

In particular, the Serbian parliament on Tuesday voted to remove the Minister of Economy, Rade Bašta, who earlier this year unexpectedly offered to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić recently explained the waiver of sanctions against the Russian Federation as a "moral position".