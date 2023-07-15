ENG
Armed Forces destroyed S-400, from which the Russians hit cafe in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

с-400

With the help of HIMARS, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed the expensive Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defense system, which was located near Debaltseve.

This was reported in the "North" Operational Command, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the data available at the Center for Strategic Communications, this is the same S-400 from which the missile was fired at the pizzeria in Kramatorsk," the statement said.

We will remind, on June 27, the Russian invaders hit Kramatorsk. The rocket hit the restaurant. 12 people died, including three children. 60 people were injured.

Armed Forces destroyed S-400, from which the Russians hit cafe in Kramatorsk 01
Armed Forces destroyed S-400, from which the Russians hit cafe in Kramatorsk 02

Kramatorsk (312) HIMARS (205)
