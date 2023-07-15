Enemy is concentrating its main efforts in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka sectors. Ukrainian troops engage in 28 firefights over last day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 15 July 2023.

The evening report states: "During the current day, the Russian Federation launched a missile and air strike with two Iranian Shahed strike UAVs and two anti-aircraft guided missiles against Ukraine. As a result of successful combat operations by Ukraine's air defence, two attack UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, the enemy carried out 32 air strikes and fired 15 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, with 28 combat engagements taking place over the last day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Designated units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains military presence on the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. During the day, it conducted air strikes near Volfyno, Sumy region, and Ustynivka, Kharkiv region. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 20 localities, including Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv region; Bilokopytove and Prohres in Sumy region; and Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne and Krasne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops are holding steadfastly the defence. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions south of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region. He launched an air strike in the same area. Dvorichna, Krasne Pershe, Kolodyazne, Novomlynsk and Berestove in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives east of Vesele, Donetsk region, over the course of the day. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Ivano-Daryivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the area south-west of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Diliyivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities suffered from hostile artillery shelling, including Markove, Khromove, Diliyivka and Vasyukivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to use civilian healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for its own purposes. In particular, it has been established that in the village of Pokazne, Zaporizhzhia region, about 200 patients were taken from the building of the Mykhailivskyi psychoneurological boarding school to an unknown destination, and the staff was dismissed. In the future, the territory and premises are planned to be used as a military hospital for the treatment of wounded Russian servicemen.

Over the last day, the aviation of the defence forces carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Also, our defenders destroyed 6 reconnaissance UAVs over the course of the day.

Missile and artillery units destroyed 2 ammunition depots, 4 artillery pieces at firing positions and 2 enemy air defence systems over the last day."