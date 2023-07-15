On July 17 and 18, Security Council and UN General Assembly will discuss situation in Ukraine

On Monday, the UN Security Council will hold a ministerial meeting on the agenda item "Maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine."

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The next day, on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly will hold an open debate on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Both events will be attended by a number of high-ranking officials from different countries, as well as the Ukrainian delegation.

In particular, the ministers of foreign affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverly, France Catherine Colonna, and Germany Annalena Burbock are expected to attend.

The Security Council meeting will begin on July 17 at 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time), and the General Assembly debate will begin on July 18 at 10:00 (17:00 Kyiv time).

Cloverly will chair the Security Council meeting, as the UK holds the presidency of the body in July.