The terrorist country of Russia continues to receive Western components that it uses in missiles to fire at the civilian population of Ukraine.

Among the remains of Russian missiles found are components from the United States, Japan and Germany, according to an article in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to НВ.

According to the article, the presence of Western components is increasingly being noticed during the inspection of Russian missile remnants. The United States is in first place, with up to 81% of the components found, followed by Switzerland with 8%, and Germany and Japan with 3.5% each.

The publication draws attention to the fact that components from Germany were found among the remains of the destroyed missiles. They were used in X-101 cruise missiles, in two modifications of Iskander ballistic missiles, and in the hypersonic Dagger missile.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung writes about Ukraine's serious concerns. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration, commented on this situation for the newspaper. He believes that the main reason is that "Russia continues to circumvent Western sanctions through other countries."

The publication writes that in total, "materials or services" from 16 companies with German registration were used to create Russian weapons. Exports of the required products for the Russian Federation went mainly through China, Central Asia, the Caucasus region, and Turkey. The necessary components were supplied through fictitious companies in transit countries. Therefore, the newspaper writes, the owners of these products simply cannot know where they may end up.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung asked the German Foreign Ministry about the supply of sanctioned goods and components that got to Russia. Representatives of the foreign ministry said that they "take very seriously the reports of their Ukrainian colleagues about the use of sanctioned components in Russian missiles."

The German Foreign Ministry emphasized that they are studying this information very carefully and suggested that some components could have been delivered to Russia before the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine and before the introduction of sanctions restrictions.