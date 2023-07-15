Enemy lost two companies of soldiers and 6 pieces of equipment in the Tauride sector - Tarnavskyi

The commander of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, released information about the situation on the southern front on July 15.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in his official Telegram.

The general noted: "Over the last day in the Tauride sector, the enemy attacked our positions 16 times and made 536 attacks.

The artillery units of the Defense Forces performed 1296 firing missions.

Over the last day, enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than two companies.

Six units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 armored personnel carriers, a Murom-M long-range visual surveillance system, a Pole-21 electronic warfare system and vehicles.

Also, 3 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed."

