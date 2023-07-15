On July 15, Russians carried out 32 air strikes and fired 15 MLRS attacks, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on July 15, 2023.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The statement reads: "During the current day, the Russian Federation launched a missile and air strike with two Iranian Shahed strike UAVs and two anti-aircraft guided missiles against Ukraine. As a result of the successful combat work of Ukraine's air defense, two attack UAVs were destroyed.
In addition, the enemy conducted 32 air strikes and fired 15 times from multiple launch rocket systems.
The probability of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password