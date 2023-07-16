Our society has mastered specifics of disclosing information during war in an unprecedentedly fast way - Maliar

Ukrainian society has mastered the specifics of disclosing information during the war in an unprecedentedly fast manner.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, she stated this in Telegram.

The statement reads: "We are pioneers of a completely new quality of information warfare. No textbooks or trainings have ever prepared us for this.

- The biggest information challenge of this war is not enemy disinformation, but the need for the entire society to switch to a wartime information regime

- Ukraine did not introduce military censorship. We went with the presumption that our society was mature and that explanations would be enough.

Read more: Offensive operation continues in Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors - Ministry of Defense

During the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense held a huge number of offline meetings with bloggers, experts, and journalists, and we always found understanding.

- A year ago, the Ministry of Defense developed and submitted to all regional administrations rules for covering military information. All the heads of the military-civilian administrations are in touch with us 24/7 on this issue. And the result is obvious.

We have conducted several educational campaigns on the rules of reporting information during the war. To a large extent, we have coped with the task and the bet on the maturity of society was right.

However, there are definitely people who can post anything for the sake of views and likes. Nowadays, many people make their public capital on the military theme. But adult society has already begun to condemn and distrust such people.

Read more: Ministry of Defense will inform about advancement of AFU only after they are secured in positions - Maliar

In addition, we still have isolated leaks of sensitive information from mobilized military. We have cases where civilians help brigades in exchange for information and even in exchange for interviews with certain media. The Ministry of Defense, together with the Armed Forces, is addressing this issue.

But isolated cases in an army of several hundred thousand is not a bad result.

Now we can say that our society has mastered the specifics of disclosing information during the war unprecedentedly quickly and has learned to distinguish enemy IPSO very well.

I spoke about this in my speech at the National Information Resilience Cluster.

This is a platform that involves the main state actors in information security, the private sector, the media community and international partners to join forces in countering information threats from the Russian Federation."