Occupiers are concentrating their efforts on five directions, 39 combat clashes per day, - General Staff

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions - 39 combat clashes took place during the past day.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. During the day, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Volfyne, Sumy region, and Ustinivka, Kharkiv region. Carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, including Karpovychi, Zalizny Mist of the Chernihiv region; Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bilokopytove, and Progres of the Sumy region and Sotnytsky Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, and Krasne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions south of Novoselivske, Luhansk region. An airstrike was carried out in the same area. Dvorichna, Krasne Pershe, Kolodiazne, Zapadne, Novomlynsk, Kyslivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

На Лиманському напрямку протягом доби противник вів безуспішні наступальні дії східніше Веселого Донецької області. Завдав авіаційних ударів в районах Невського і Білогорівки Луганської області та Спірного, Веселого, Івано-Дар’ївки, Федорівки і Роздолівки Донецької області. Артилерійських обстрілів зазнали населені пункти Невське і Білогорівка Луганської області та Верхньокам’янське, Торське, Спірне і Роздолівка - Донецької.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the area southwest of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Kostiantynivka and Diliivka, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Markov, Khromove, Diliivka, Vasiukivka, and Pivnichne of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske region and launched an air strike near New York, Donetsk region. At the same time, the enemy fired artillery at more than 15 settlements, including Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Stepove, Severne, and Avdiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Mariinka area. The enemy launched an air strike there. It shelled more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Katerynivka, and Heorhiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka region and carried out an air strike in the Blahodatny, Makarivka, and Rivnopil regions of the Donetsk region. It shelled the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. He carried out an airstrike in the area of Mykilske, Kherson region. Conducted artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, including Levadne, Novodariivka, Huliaypole of the Zaporizhzhia region; Ivanivka, Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region; Dniprovske, Zolota Balka, Molodizhne, Romashkove, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict artillery fire on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.