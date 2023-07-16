Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 237,680 people (+500 per day), 4,107 tanks, 4,481 artillery systems, 8,026 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of 16 July 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 237,680 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.07.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 237680 (+500) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4107 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8026 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 4481 (+18) units,

MLRS - 681 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 425 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 310 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 3820 (+13),

cruise missiles - 1273 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7044 (+8) units,

special equipment - 666 (+2).

Watch more: Destruction of a Russian air defense system in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.