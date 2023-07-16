Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on regional center and shelling of border. Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, and Dvorichna are under fire

Last night, around 1:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers from the territory of the Belgorod region launched 4 S-300 air defense missiles at Kharkiv.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 2 rockets exploded in the air, 2 other rockets hit the ground at the stadium and the road surface in the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv. The windows of the 4-story building were broken. No casualties.

"During the past day, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at the border and front-line settlements of the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts of the region.

In particular, Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Dvorichna, and other settlements were under fire," the report says.

Read more: Enemy shelled village in Kharkiv region, man was killed, 1 person was wounded, - RMA

A 33-year-old civilian man was killed as a result of shelling in Kolodiazne, Kupiansk district. 1 more person was injured. A private residential building was damaged.

According to Synehubov, demining is ongoing in the region. Over the past day, pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected more than 7 hectares of territory and neutralized 122 explosive objects.