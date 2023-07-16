Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on regional center and shelling of border. Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, and Dvorichna are under fire
Last night, around 1:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers from the territory of the Belgorod region launched 4 S-300 air defense missiles at Kharkiv.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, 2 rockets exploded in the air, 2 other rockets hit the ground at the stadium and the road surface in the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv. The windows of the 4-story building were broken. No casualties.
"During the past day, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at the border and front-line settlements of the Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts of the region.
In particular, Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Dvorichna, and other settlements were under fire," the report says.
A 33-year-old civilian man was killed as a result of shelling in Kolodiazne, Kupiansk district. 1 more person was injured. A private residential building was damaged.
According to Synehubov, demining is ongoing in the region. Over the past day, pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected more than 7 hectares of territory and neutralized 122 explosive objects.
