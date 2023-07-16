Attack on convoy of enemy trucks with D-30 howitzers in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders hit a convoy of enemy trucks with D-30 howitzers in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel.

As noted, the attack on the occupiers was carried out near the village of Ocherevatoye in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region. They were attacked with M30A1 shells.

The video also captures the aftermath of an accurate strike on an enemy convoy.

