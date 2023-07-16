During week, more than 10 boats with SRG were destroyed, - OC "South"

During the week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had maximum success on land. Ukrainian defenders, although with great difficulties, are advancing in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to 24 channel.

"In our area of responsibility, where the front line passes through the Dnipro River, the counter-battery fight continues. And our main achievements are the destruction of the enemy's potential," Humenyuk emphasized.

During the week, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 10 boats from the SRG; large high-caliber guns of the "Msta-B" type, "Giatsint" type; a significant number of electronic warfare stations.

"In addition, aerial reconnaissance was very powerful - seven drones were destroyed yesterday alone.

Only two of which are Lancet-type, and the rest are reconnaissance ones, with which the enemy is trying to collect information very far deep, even to the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the spokeswoman added.

