Doubling support for war-torn Ukraine is "single best" way to help global economy, - US Treasury Secretary Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers’ summit in India, said that a "key priority" is to "double our support for Ukraine" in its defense against Russia.

AFP writes about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Pravda".

After a visit to Kyiv in February, Yellen said she saw firsthand the "huge difference" that foreign aid makes to both civilians and the Ukrainian military.

"Ending this war is first and foremost a moral imperative," Yellen told reporters in Gandhinagar. "But it's also the best thing we can do for the world economy," she added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shock waves through the world economy, causing food and fuel prices to skyrocket. The agreement, which allowed the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports, expires on Monday unless Russia agrees to renew it.

"Budgetary support is crucial for Ukraine's resistance," Yellen said.

"By helping to support the economy and the work of the government, we provide Ukraine with the necessary support so that it can fight for freedom and its sovereignty."

She added that one of Washington's "key goals" is "fighting Russia's attempts to evade our sanctions." Yellen also said she would "defend the idea that there is a trade-off" between supporting Ukraine and supporting the Global South.