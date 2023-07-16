Armed Forces of Ukraine have success in Berdiansk direction, - Defense Forces of Tavria direction

Ukrainian troops advanced on one of the sections of the Berdiansk direction of the front.

Valerii Shershen, spokesman for the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.News.

"In the Melitopol direction, the situation has not changed, but in the Berdyansk direction, we have an advance in the depth of the enemy's defenses along a certain front line by one kilometer," he said.

Hornet said that heavy fighting continues in the south, in just one day the Russians launched 570 shellings and settlements bordering the front line. During this day, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 43 invaders, another 93 were wounded, but they also suffered losses.

"We are losing the best of the best. Any offensive cannot do without it, but everyone - from a soldier to a general - has the desire to de-occupy Ukrainian lands in the south," said Shershen.