Russian losses in Southern sector amount to more than two divisions. 15 units of equipment destroyed, - Tarnavsky

Fighting continues in Tauride sector, and in some places Defense Forces are making progress.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

He noted: "Work continues in the Tauride sector. The defense forces have some success.

The artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out 1312 firing missions over the last day. Enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than two companies.

15 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, an armored personnel carrier, 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, 2S19 Msta-S howitzer, Orlan-10 UAV, MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, Borysohlibsk electronic warfare system and vehicles.

Five enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed."

