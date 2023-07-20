"Wagnerites" continue arriving in Belarus, - Pentagon

Russian terrorists from PMC Wagner continue to consolidate in Belarus.

This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

"Given what we see in Belarus, we see reports that Wagner PMC troops continue to move into the region and, I think, continue to consolidate there," she said.

She also noted that the US Department of Defense saw the terrorist group's forces being "sort of reintegrated" into the Russian army.

Earlier it became known that the Wagnerites began training the Belarusian army.