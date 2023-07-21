At night, Russia launched another missile attack on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff

On the night of 21 July, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Details are currently being investigated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The General Staff reminds that the five hundred and thirteenth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

"Last night, the Russian Federation launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified," the statement said.

It is also noted that over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 3 "Kalibr" sea-launched cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles, 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles, 7 "Onyx" cruise missiles, and 19 Shahed attack UAVs. According to the results of combat operations, air defense destroyed 2 "Kalibr" cruise missiles, 3 "Iskander-K" ground-launched cruise missiles, and 13 Shahed attack UAVs.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 240,010 people (+530 per day), 4,129 tanks, 4,592 artillery systems, 8,065 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, the enemy carried out 49 air strikes and fired 72 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, as well as destruction and damage to industrial facilities, residential buildings, and other infrastructure.

"The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high," the General Staff emphasizes.

As a reminder, on the night of 20 July 2023, Russian troops launched a massive attack on residential areas in the center of Mykolaiv with cruise missiles. 18 people were injured, including 5 children. Later, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble.

It was also reported that on 20 July at night, the enemy attacked Odesa and the region again.