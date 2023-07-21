Enemy concentrated its efforts in 5 directions, 32 skirmishes per day. Our soldiers are firmly holding defense in Kupiansk direction, - General Staff

The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. During the past day, 32 combat clashes took place. In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Semenivka, Novhorod-Siversky of the Chernihiv region, Hrabovske of the Sumy region, and the city of Sumy. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, in particular Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Basivka, Volfyne of Sumy region and Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Odnorobivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Budarky of the Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, in the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, successfully repulsed enemy attacks southwest of Masiutivka, in the Kharkiv region. Dvorichna, Zapadne, Fiholivka, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Monachynivka, and Topoli of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Lyman direction, the settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Berestove, Kyslivka, and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy enemy artillery fire, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks on the southwestern outskirts of Klishchiivka. More than 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Aleksandro-Shultyne of the Donetsk region," the message reads.

In the Avdiika direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the Nevelske area. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Severne and the city of Avdiivka. At the same time, artillery bombarded more than 10 settlements, in particular, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomayske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region were affected.

In the Mariinka direction, our soldiers continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Novomykhailivka and Mariinka districts of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Alexandropol and Novomykhailivka. It shelled more than 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Zhelanne Pershe, Pobeda, and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Shakhtarske, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Storozhovo, Makarivka, Blahodatny and shelled the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Blahodatne, and Odradne of the Donetsk region.

"In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It has made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area north of Priyutny, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Yehorivka, Piatykhaty of the Zaporizhzhia region and Kozatske of the Kherson region. More than 30 settlements, including Novodanilivka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Lobkove, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, and Zaporizhzhia regions, were hit by artillery fire; Poniativka, Tiahynka, Chervony Maiak, Antonivka, Zimiivnyk of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson," the General Staff noted.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

It is also noted that over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 8 strikes on areas where enemy personnel are concentrated. Also, our defenders destroyed 1 reconnaissance UAV of operational-tactical level.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery hit 10 artillery pieces in firing positions, 2 anti-aircraft defenses, 2 EW stations, and 4 more important enemy objects.