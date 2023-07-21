Currently, Russia is not preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, - CIA Director Burns
As of now, the CIA sees no signs of Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine.
This was stated at a briefing by CIA Director William Burns, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"The CIA sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," Bern said in a speech at a security forum organized by the Aspen Institute.
Earlier, Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password