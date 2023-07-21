Currently, Russia is not preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, - CIA Director Burns

As of now, the CIA sees no signs of Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by CIA Director William Burns, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The CIA sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," Bern said in a speech at a security forum organized by the Aspen Institute.

Read more: "I don’t think there is a realistic prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons" - Biden

Earlier, Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.