ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9687 visitors online
News
1 832 13

Currently, Russia is not preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, - CIA Director Burns

зброя,ядерна,боєголовка

As of now, the CIA sees no signs of Russia’s preparations to use nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by CIA Director William Burns, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The CIA sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," Bern said in a speech at a security forum organized by the Aspen Institute.

Read more: "I don’t think there is a realistic prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons" - Biden

Earlier, Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russia (11641) nuclear weapon (388) Burns (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 