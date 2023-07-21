Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 240,690 people (+680 per day), 4,133 tanks, 4,610 artillery systems, 8,080 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of 21 July 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 240,690 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.07.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 240690 (+680) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4133 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8080 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 4610 (+18) units,

MLRS - 692 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 440 (+7) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 310 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 3933 (+15),

cruise missiles - 1298 (+5),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7145 (+11) units,

special equipment - 686 (+1).

Read more: Enemy concentrated its efforts in 5 directions, 32 skirmishes per day. Our soldiers are firmly holding defense in Kupiansk direction, - General Staff

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.