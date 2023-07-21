Enemy hit two "Kalibr" missiles at grain warehouse of agro-enterprise in Odesa. Two people were injured, 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley were destroyed (updated)

Two enemy "Kalibr" systems hit a grain warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region. The enemy destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley. Two people were wounded.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Odesa region. According to the information of the military from the OC "South", 2 missiles of the "Kalibr" type hit the grain warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in the territory of the region," Bratchuk noted.

It should be noted that the OC "South" has not yet published the official morning summary.

Subsequently, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, confirmed the fact of another attack on the region.

"The fourth attack by a terrorist country on the Odesa region in a week. At dawn, the Russians fired Kalibr missiles from a missile carrier that had been deployed to the Black Sea at night. Unfortunately, they hit the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region. The enemy destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley," the statement said.

Kiper also notes that two people were injured in the explosion. They received glass cuts and were provided with all the necessary medical care.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that on the night of 21 July, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the night of 20 July 2023, Russian troops launched a massive attack on residential areas in the center of Mykolaiv with cruise missiles. 18 people were injured, including 5 children. Later, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble.

It was also reported that on 20 July at night, the enemy attacked Odesa and the region again.