4 killed and two injured as result of attack oт infrastructure facility in Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy carried out 80 attacks on 20 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday

"Huliaypole, Levadne, Bilohiria, Charivne, Huliaypilske, Malynivka, Chervone, Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Pyatikhatky, and other frontline villages were shelled 63 times. In addition, 10 MLRS attacks on Novodarivka, 6 air strikes on Piatikhatky, Orikhove, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as a UAV attack on Lobkove were recorded," the statement said.

Four workers aged 29, 30, 33, and 43 were killed as a result of a strike by Russian military personnel on an infrastructure facility in the Polohiv district, and two more wounded were taken to hospital.

Read more: Level of mining in Zaporizhzhia region is ten times higher than in other regions, - Klymenko

There were 33 reports of the destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that on the night of 21 July, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the night of 20 July 2023, Russian troops launched a massive attack on residential areas in the center of Mykolaiv with cruise missiles. 18 people were injured, including 5 children. Later, rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble.

It was also reported that on 20 July at night, the enemy attacked Odesa and the region again.