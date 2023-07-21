Defense forces were successful in directions Novodanilivka - Verbove, Novodanilivka - Robotyne, and Novodarivka - Pryiutne, - General Staff

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk directions.

As noted, in the areas of Novodanilivka - Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region - Ed.); Novodanilivka - Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region - Ed.), and Novodarivka - Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia region - Ed.), our soldiers have been successful, are consolidating their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the enemy targets identified, and carrying out counter-battery measures.

"In the Bakhmut sector, our troops continue to conduct offensive actions north and south of the town of Bakhmut. Heavy fighting continues in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka - Paraskoviivka and Klishchiyivka - Andriivka with no change in the situation. The enemy is putting up strong resistance, actively using reserves, and suffering huge losses," the statement said.

Read more: AFU are advancing to prevent Russians from seizing initiative, we advance to distance of up to 1 km every day, - Syrsky

Earlier, Army Commander Oleksandr Syrsky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing to prevent the Russians from seizing the initiative, advancing up to 1 km every day. It was also reported that the AFU drove the occupiers out of their positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka in the Bakhmut direction.