Russians hit infrastructure facility in Belgorod-Dniester district of Odesa, - OC "South"

The Russian invaders fired 7 rockets at the Belogorod-Dniester district of Odesa, an infrastructure object was hit.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The enemy continues its attacks on the Odesa region: 7 rockets of different classes were fired at an infrastructure object in the Belgorod-Dniester district. The object was hit, we are clarifying the extent of the destruction. So far, there is no information about the victims," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that this is another demonstration that the enemy will not stop and will continue terrorist attacks.

"I ask all residents of the region to be very careful. In the event of an air alert, go to the shelter," Humeniuk urged.

