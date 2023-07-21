Putin still doesn’t know what to do with Prigozhin, - CIA Director Burns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still does not know what to do with the rebel and leader of the "Wagner" PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This was stated by CIA director William Burns, Censor.NET reports.

Burns believes that Putin seeks revenge, but now he is trying to "separate" Prigozhin from the PMC, and then get even with him.

Burns also noted that the United States knew about the mutiny of the Wagner PMC in advance. "Prygozhin's decision to start a rebellion was expected against the background of his criticism of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov," he explained.

