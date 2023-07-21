Security forces of Russian Federation detained terrorist Girkin, - Russian media
On 21 July, Russian terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin was detained in Russia. He is charged with extremism under the article on extremism.
This is reported by the Russian RBC, Censor.NET informs.
"On Friday, 21 July, law enforcement officers detained Igor Strelkov, as two law enforcement sources told RBC and Strelkov's lawyer confirmed," the statement said.
It is noted that law enforcement officers took Strelkov from his home at noon. The Investigative Committee is conducting a search in his apartment.
According to preliminary data, the detention was carried out at the request of a former employee of the Wagner PMC.
Strelkov's wife confirmed the information.
