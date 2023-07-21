Zelensky held meeting of Staff: Zaluzhny, Neizhpapa and Kubrakov should prepare set of actions for work of "grain corridor"

Today, July 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Rate. We continue the systematic work to protect our ports and infrastructure of the grain initiative. We understand the risks, threats, and prospects. Reports of the Commander of the Navy Neizhpapa and Vice Prime Minister Kubrakov. Chief Commissar Zaluzhny, Commander Neizhpapa, and Minister Kubrakov - to prepare a set of actions to continue the work of the "grain corridor". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs - to develop similar diplomatic steps," the message states.

It was also about the situation at the front.

"Front. Reports of the Central Committee, commanders of Syrsky, Tarnavsky. Current situation on the battlefield. In-depth analytical report of all our intelligence on the plans of the enemy for the short and long term. Also - supply, logistics, and production. Minister Reznikov, commander Huliak, minister Kamyshin," Zelensky clarified.

At Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, they also talked about the situation on the northern border.

"We keep under close control the activities of mercenaries in Belarus. The reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, FISU, SBS," - adds Zelensky.

According to him, a comprehensive review of the work of the TCC-military committees is also underway. An interim report was heard during the meeting, the results of the inspection are expected by the end of the month.

It will be recalled that on July 17, the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the "grain agreement" was actually stopped. On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced that the Black Sea Initiative will cease to function as of July 18. Russia withdraws shipping safety guarantees.

According to Peskov, the Russian Federation "will immediately return to the "grain agreement" as soon as the agreements concerning it are fulfilled."

The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that all vessels heading to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Turkey and the UN to continue the "grain initiative" in a tripartite format.