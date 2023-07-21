This weekend, Lukashenko will fly to Russia for talks with Putin

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, will visit Russia this weekend for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Lukashenko's press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that Putin and Lukashenko agreed on this meeting earlier.

On the agenda of the negotiations are "security issues, international agenda, economic interaction, implementation of alliance programs, joint resistance to sanctions pressure, etc."

It will be recalled that at the beginning of July, it was reported that Lukashenko plans to meet with Putin to discuss, in particular, the fate of Wagner PMC.

