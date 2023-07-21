In Bakhmut direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine use tactical innovation to advance with minimal losses, - Cherevaty

The Ukrainian defenders in the Bakhmut direction are conducting a measured and progressive offensive.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is necessary to take into account the factor that here (in the Bakhmut direction. - Ed.) we are conducting a very measured and progressive offensive, taking into account the fact that we do not have an advantage in forces and means over the enemy. Therefore, we make maximum use of maneuver, coverage, use various tactical innovations in order to advance evenly, confidently, but with minimal losses of our personnel," he explained.

According to Cherevaty, the Armed Forces liberate hundreds of meters of Ukrainian territory every day, and kilometers every week.

"The time will come - and it will be tens of kilometers. That is, this process is measured, constant, but unrelenting," the spokesman added.

Cherevaty reported that in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the initiative and put pressure on the enemy, while the enemy is "desperately resisting".

"The enemy fired at our positions 519 times, carried out one air raid. In total, there were eight combat clashes, during which 74 occupiers were killed, 152 were wounded and one was captured," he said.

An enemy tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, two self-propelled "Gvozdika" artillery installations, a D-30 howitzer, as well as a counter-battery radar station "Aistonok" and three warehouses with ammunition were also destroyed.