Detailed discussion of grain agreement with Putin will ensure its continuation, - Erdogan

Turkey will "without hesitation" take the initiative necessary to prevent the "harmful consequences" of Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Erdogan described the grain deal as a "vital initiative" for humanity, outlining Turkey's commitment to support its future.

"The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain agreement - ed.) will have a number of (harmful) consequences, ranging from higher world food prices in some regions to famine and then new waves of migration. We will not hesitate to take the initiative to prevent this," President Erdogan told reporters on the presidential plane as he flew home from a tour of three Gulf countries this week.

On Monday, the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association Mykola Gorbachev said that the Turkish fleet can help transport grain from Ukraine without the participation of the Russian Federation.

Erdogan expressed his belief that a "detailed discussion of this issue" with Russian President Vladimir Putin "will ensure the continuation of this humanitarian movement."

The Turkish president also denied claims that Turkey's role as a mediator between Moscow and Ukraine has diminished.

"On the contrary, we are now maintaining our relations with Russia. Both Foreign Minister Hakan (Fidan) and the head of (the National Intelligence Organization) MIT Ibrahim (Kalin) are continuing their negotiations," Erdogan told reporters.

As reported, on July 17, Russia announced the termination of the agreement with Turkey and the UN regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative.