Our soldiers are systematically knocking enemy out of their positions. There is progress. Losses of Russians amounted to 2 companies and 24 units of equipment, - Tarnavsky about offensive in South

On July 21, battles continue in Tauria direction, the Defense Forces knock out the Russians from their positions, there is progress.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tauria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

The message states: "The combat work of the Defense Forces in the Tauria direction continues. Our soldiers are systematically knocking the enemy out of their positions. There is progress.

Artillery units of the Defense Forces of the Tauria direction performed 1,316 fire missions during the day. The losses of the enemy in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies.

24 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, a tank, 16 self-propelled guns, 2 howitzers 2A65 "Msta-B", self-propelled artillery 2C1 "Gvozdika", gun 2A36 "Hyacinth-B", mortar 2C4 "Tulip" and automobile equipment.

3 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed. We continue to work. Believe in our soldiers."

