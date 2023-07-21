Heavy fighting continues in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. There were 33 skirmishes, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on July 21, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the full occupation of our territory.

The adversary continues to kill the civilian population of Ukraine, and continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, strikes, and bombards both military and civilian objects.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched another massive air and missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, 4 Iskander land-based cruise missiles, 6 Onyx cruise missiles, 1 Kh-59 cruise missile, and 1 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 airstrikes and fired 29 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, children and civilians have been killed and injured, grain storage points in the south of Ukraine, industrial facilities have been destroyed and damaged, and more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions, and heavy fighting continues. There were 33 combat engagements over the last day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directionsremained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 15 settlements, including Honcharivske in the Chernihiv region; Stukalivka, Bilovody, Stepne, Morozova Dolyna in the region; and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops are holding steadfastly. Krasne Pershe, Fiholivka, Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, and Novoozynove in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Nadiia, Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region and Serebriansky forestry, Dibrova in the Donetsk region. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Serebriansky forestry, Spirne, and Dibrova in the Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnikamianske, Spirne, and Berestove in the Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Hryhorivka, Donetsk region, under heavy fire from enemy artillery. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasilovka, Bohdanivka, Kostyantynivka, Markove, Ivanivske, Druzhba, and Severne in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops near Pervomaisk, Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Avdiivka. At the same time, it shelled more than 10 localities, including Keramik, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomayske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Mariinka in the Donetsk region. The enemy fired at more than 10 localities, including Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Hostrye, Pobieda in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy shelled more than 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Blahodatne of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, as well as Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery struck the area of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery pieces in firing positions and the enemy's electronic warfare station.