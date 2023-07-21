On July 21, Russians launched massive missile strike, using 14 cruise missiles and carrying out 12 airstrikes, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information regarding the strikes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine during July 21, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "During the day, the Russian occupiers launched another massive air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, 4 Iskander land-based cruise missiles, 6 Onyx cruise missiles, 1 Kh-59 cruise missile and 1 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

In addition, the enemy carried out 12 airstrikes and fired 29 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, children and civilians have been killed and injured, grain storage points in the south of Ukraine, industrial facilities have been destroyed and damaged, more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high."

