Government launches mass production of ammunition for UAVs in Ukraine, - Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov

An experiment in development, production, procurement and supply of ammunition for unmanned systems and their warheads for security and defense forces of Ukraine, approved by government, launches mass production of ammunition for UAVs.

Fedorov noted: "We have already achieved significant results in the number of domestically produced UAVs at the front. But as their number increases, the need for ammunition grows.

Today, our soldiers often use home-made designs to equip drones with grenades, mines and other non-specialized ammunition. This is not always reliable and effective.

Now the situation will change. The government has adopted a fundamental resolution that recognizes the procedure for the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for UAVs at the state level.

Private companies will be able to legally produce ammunition for drones. And Ukrainian soldiers will receive high-quality and innovative solutions. This is a great opportunity to develop and scale technological products.

The resolution defines the procedure for obtaining the status of a UAV ammunition manufacturer and sets clear requirements for companies to produce it. We continue to create favorable conditions for the development of Ukrainian defense-tech."

