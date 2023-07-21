US Senate has registered a resolution on Ukraine’s earliest possible accession to NATO. Zelenskyy thanked its authors.

US Senate has registered a draft resolution to support Ukraine’s earliest possible accession to NATO.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Zelenskyy official Facebook.

The message reads: "Important news from the United States. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have introduced a draft resolution of the US Senate to support Ukraine's speedy accession to NATO as soon as possible.

Indeed, this is the only way to reliably protect Ukraine and our entire Europe, our democracy and freedom from new Russian aggressions. The wider the NATO space, the wider the space of peace and common security.

I am grateful to everyone who helps us to defend freedom and bring a lasting, just peace closer. Thank you, Senators! I thank all Americans for their vital support of Ukraine!"

