Coordinated efforts to restore Black Sea Grain Initiative, - Zelenskyy held talks with Erdogan

On evening of July 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Zelenskyy official Twitter.

The statement reads: "Had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I thanked my colleague for the fruitful meeting in Istanbul on July 7 and the principled position of 🇹🇷 regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO.

They coordinated efforts to resume the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Due to Russia's actions, the world is once again on the brink of a food crisis. A total of 400 million people in many countries in Africa and Asia are threatened with hunger. Together, we have to prevent a global food catastrophe.

We also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula. I asked President Erdogan to facilitate the return of Ukrainian prisoners, including Crimean Tatars."

