Russia continues to produce missiles, but is no longer able to compensate for what it has spent - DIU

Russia continues producing missiles, but volume of production is lower than before.

This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

Against the backdrop of statements by a number of Ukrainian officials last year that Russia allegedly has only enough missiles for three or four massive attacks, Yusov was asked how the Russians manage to continue production and circumvent sanctions, as American and European parts are found in Russian weapons.

"In terms of quantity, the difference is huge. If we recall the number of missiles used in one strike and the intervals between them at the beginning of the invasion and what is happening today, these are incommensurable things," Yusov said.

Read more: At night, occupiers launched 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones over territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 18 air targets, - Air Force

He emphasized that Russia, even as it continues to produce and build up its missile armament to some extent, is unable to compensate for the missile potential it has already expended.

"But yes, production continues. And yes, it continues to use, in some cases, foreign components and, above all, microcircuits and chips. But not only. If we're talking about production, this may even apply to such simple things as bearings, which are simply difficult to find in Russia," the GUR representative said.

According to him, sanctions are circumvented in different ways. There is just black smuggling, and there is a "huge gray history."

Read more: Coordinated efforts to restore Black Sea Grain Initiative, - Zelenskyy held talks with Erdogan

Yusov noted that a number of countries that have not joined the EU and US sanctions against Russia may purchase certain dual-use goods or goods that contain elements that are "interesting" to the Russian military-industrial complex. And then, through individual companies, mostly not within the framework of state policy, these things end up on the Russian market.