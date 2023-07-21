ENG
On evening of July 21, Russians carried out 3 air strikes in Donetsk region - 4 people were wounded

Russian occupation forces on Friday carried out three air strikes on New York, Donetsk region, four wounded

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

"Russians conducted 3 air strikes on the village of New York in Donetsk region," he wrote.

According to him, there are currently one wounded man and three wounded women.

