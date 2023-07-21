The further we go, the less likely the Russian Black Sea Fleet is to survive. Our capabilities are no longer limited to Neptunes, - Defense Ministry

A year after destruction of Russian cruiser "Moscow", Ukraine has increased its capabilities to eliminate ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov, informs Censoe.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

Gavrilov commented on the Defense Ministry's statement that starting July 21, all vessels sailing in the Black Sea towards Russian seaports and Ukrainian seaports temporarily occupied by Russia can be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo, "with all the corresponding risks."

Gavrilov said that Ukraine's ability to make these risks real is much greater now than at the beginning of the war, and they will be even greater.

According to him, the available capabilities will allow Ukraine to "drive the entire Black Sea Fleet closer to Tuapse, Novorossiysk and prevent them from moving in the Crimean zone."

"Our capabilities are not limited to Neptune-type systems. There are other systems as well. We are much stronger in this regard than we were a year ago. And we are moving even further in this direction," he said.

Gavrilov said that "the longer the war drags on, the less chances there are for the Russian Black Sea Fleet to survive in the short term" thanks to "technological solutions that we have to cover this topic."