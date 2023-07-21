South African Prosecutor’s Office receives warrant for Putin’s arrest in case of his visit

South African Prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in case he enters country.

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria confirmed that the Ministry of Justice had finally sent an arrest warrant for Putin to the head of the South African prosecutor's office, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

This happened more than two months after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation sent a warrant from the International Criminal Court to its justice colleagues.

The district attorney went to court to compel the government to arrest Putin if he arrived at the BRICS summit in August.

But after the government announced that Putin would not be traveling to South Africa, the district attorney asked the court to order the arrest warrant to be executed every time the Russian dictator comes to the country. The government agreed, the newspaper writes.