Crimean bridge carries war. This is a target that must be neutralized, - Zelenskyy

Russia is using Kerch Bridge for military purposes, which means it is a legitimate target for Ukrainian Armed Forces that must be neutralized.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Aspen Security Forum in a video conference, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UT.

"The goal is to return the whole of Crimea, because it is our sovereign territory... The Kerch Bridge is not some small logistics road. It is used to deliver ammunition and militarize Crimea.

For us, it is clear that this is an enemy object built outside the framework of international law, so it is clear that this is our target and any target that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine's counteroffensive is progressing slower than expected, as the operation began later than originally planned: "Because we started a little later... it gave Russia time to mine all our land and build several lines of defense."

The President said that despite the difficulties, Ukraine was moving forward.

"We did not want to lose our people, our personnel and our military, we did not want to lose equipment, and therefore we were quite cautious about offensive actions. I would say that we are approaching the moment when the response can pick up the pace, because we are already passing through some places where there are mines and demining these areas," Zelenskyy emphasized.