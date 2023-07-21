On July 21, Russians shelled Sumy region 26 times - 161 explosions recorded - RMA

During today, Russians fired 29 times at Ukrainian border. 161 explosions were recorded. Novoslobidska, Seredyno-Budska, Esmanska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Velykopysarivska communities were shelled.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Sumy RMA official Facebook.

The report reads: "Novoslobidska community: artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: 5 explosions of AGS were recorded.

Esmanska community: there was artillery shelling (12 explosions) and shelling with an MLRS (5 explosions). An enemy helicopter also launched 2 unguided NAR missiles (2 explosions). In addition, there was a mortar attack (31 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: The enemy dropped 43 mines on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling was carried out (22 explosions).

Shalyhinska community: there was a shelling from an automatic grenade launcher (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: 30 mortar explosions and shelling with LNG-9 (2 explosions) were recorded.

Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure."

