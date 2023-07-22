Enemy is concentrating its main efforts on 5 directions, more than 40 combat clashes took place during day, - General Staff

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. During the past day, more than 40 combat clashes took place.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Thus, the five hundred and fourteenth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Tonight, the Russian Federation launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine. The information is currently being updated.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 16 missile strikes, more than 20 airstrikes, and launched 50 salvo rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, children and adult civilians have been killed and injured, grain storage points in the south of Ukraine, industrial facilities have been destroyed and damaged, more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high.

Read more: On July 21, Russians launched massive missile strike, using 14 cruise missiles and carrying out 12 airstrikes, - General Staff

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions - over 40 combat clashes took place during the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Honcharivske of the Chernihiv region was affected; Stukalivka, Bilovody, Stepne, Morozova Dolyna of the Sumy region and Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove, Krugle, and Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense. Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Novoosynove, and Synkivka of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. There were 33 skirmishes, - General Staff

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Nadia, Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region, and Serebryansk Forestry and Dibrova in the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes in the Serebryansk Forestry, Spirne, and Dibrova districts of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, under heavy enemy artillery fire, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Hryhorivka area, and more than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Druzhba, and New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Pervomaysky area of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the Avdiivka area. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling of more than 15 settlements, including Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Defense forces were successful in directions Novodanilivka - Verbove, Novodanilivka - Robotyne, and Novodarivka - Pryiutne, - General Staff

In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Mariinka. The enemy shelled more than 15 settlements, including Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Maksimilianivka, Hostre, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka and Blahodatny districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were shelled, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, and Blahodatne came under fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It carried out an airstrike in the Kozatske region of the Kherson region. More than 30 settlements, including Novodariivka, Malynivka, Chervone, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Lobkove, and Pyatikhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery fire; Dmytrivka, Tiahynka, Sadove, Dniprovske, Antonivka of the Kherson region, the city of Kherson, as well as Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 240,690 people (+680 per day), 4,133 tanks, 4,610 artillery systems, 8,080 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has struck 14 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, and 3 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed 11 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

During the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 5 artillery means in firing positions, and the enemy's EW station.